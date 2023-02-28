Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,312 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 237.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,261 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.