Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.29% of Kennametal worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Kennametal by 2,888.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.92. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $32.10.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.