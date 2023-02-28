Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 500 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.35% of Village Super Market worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Village Super Market by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Village Super Market by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Village Super Market by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Village Super Market news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

