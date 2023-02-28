Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 5.24% of Core Molding Technologies worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $150.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.87. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

