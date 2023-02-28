Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.03 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 3.4 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 682,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,555,107. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.