Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.15% of NewMarket worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NewMarket by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 31.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NewMarket by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket stock opened at $342.85 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $370.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Further Reading

