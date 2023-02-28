Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 6,263 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.30% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SASR stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $47.32.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

