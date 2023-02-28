1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 916.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLWS. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 1.3 %

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

Shares of FLWS opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.35 million, a PE ratio of 200.24 and a beta of 1.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

