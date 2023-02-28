Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,050 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.87. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

