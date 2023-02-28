KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.42% of KAR Auction Services worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KAR. Flat Footed LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,613,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,193 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,220 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,333,000 after buying an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

KAR Auction Services Stock Up 1.0 %

About KAR Auction Services

KAR stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.46.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.