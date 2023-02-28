Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 1.7 %
CVR stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR)
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
- Why Government Contracts are a Blessing and Curse for Rocket Lab
- Livent Pullback Presents an Electric Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.