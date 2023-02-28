Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 1.7 %

CVR stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.