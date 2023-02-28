First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 15th

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
