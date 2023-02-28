Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.11-$4.18 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

ZM opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.