Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Plans GBX 2.15 Dividend

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Price Performance
AJG opened at GBX 188 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.30 million and a P/E ratio of 39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 185.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 178.97. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.75 ($2.35).
About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund
