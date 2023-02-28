Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Plans GBX 2.15 Dividend

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Price Performance

AJG opened at GBX 188 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.30 million and a P/E ratio of 39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 185.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 178.97. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.75 ($2.35).

Get Atlantis Japan Growth Fund alerts:

About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.