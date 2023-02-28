Sylvania Platinum Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of SLP opened at GBX 109.70 ($1.32) on Tuesday. Sylvania Platinum has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £292.68 million, a PE ratio of 611.11, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 16.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.08.
Sylvania Platinum Company Profile
See Also
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
- Why Government Contracts are a Blessing and Curse for Rocket Lab
- Livent Pullback Presents an Electric Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.