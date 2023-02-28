Sylvania Platinum Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SLP opened at GBX 109.70 ($1.32) on Tuesday. Sylvania Platinum has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £292.68 million, a PE ratio of 611.11, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 16.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.08.

See Also

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

