Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HDIV opened at GBX 72.58 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 56.26 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($0.95). The firm has a market cap of £132.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.73.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

