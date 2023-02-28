Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of HDIV opened at GBX 72.58 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 56.26 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($0.95). The firm has a market cap of £132.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.73.
About Henderson Diversified Income Trust
