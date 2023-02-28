First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

