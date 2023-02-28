First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Articles

