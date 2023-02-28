Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

