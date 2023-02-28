Zacks Investment Management Sells 900 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 638,232 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 663,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 105,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,990,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWG stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.