AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AMC Networks by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 45,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 22,047 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in AMC Networks by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 875,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 186,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $44.05.

Insider Transactions at AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.