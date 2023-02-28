Zacks Investment Management Invests $747,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $236,000.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
