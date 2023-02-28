Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of Brunswick worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.54. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $98.33.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.23.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

