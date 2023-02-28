Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 58,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 802.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 18,073.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 570,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 567,150 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.88) to £119 ($143.60) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.81) to £130 ($156.87) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

