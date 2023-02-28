Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Sempra by 96.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 271.4% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $154.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.72.

Insider Activity at Sempra

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

About Sempra

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

