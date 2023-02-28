Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $140.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.93 and a 52-week high of $231.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Argus cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

