HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock Position Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $174.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $177.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.87.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $609.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares worth $2,984,088. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HEI. StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

