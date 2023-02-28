Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.06% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,073 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.07.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.