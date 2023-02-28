Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 51,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

