Zacks Investment Management Has $777,000 Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Trust Bancorp

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,822. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

