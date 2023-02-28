Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 4,789 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,923,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 355.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 408.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $147.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average of $130.48. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $173,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,901.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,901.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,132 shares of company stock valued at $19,996,444. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.