Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares valued at $1,224,657. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.