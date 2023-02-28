Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,191 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading

