Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Position Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,515 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 146.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 13,860.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

