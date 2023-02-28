Zacks Investment Management Trims Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.12% of HealthStream worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 89,605 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 64,073 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 60,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 757,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 41,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthStream Stock Up 0.3 %

HSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

HSTM stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $775.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Further Reading

