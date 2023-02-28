Zacks Investment Management Has $741,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

