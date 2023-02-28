Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 855 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRBR opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

