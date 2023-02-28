250,371 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Signify Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

