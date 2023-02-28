Zacks Investment Management Buys New Shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Shares of PTVE opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Stories

