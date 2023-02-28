Zacks Investment Management Sells 523 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of Byline Bancorp worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1,329.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $979,124.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,510,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,218,734.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 14,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $358,622.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,570,191 shares in the company, valued at $284,395,294.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $979,124.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,510,601 shares in the company, valued at $259,218,734.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 178,478 shares of company stock worth $4,240,150. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $925.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $28.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

