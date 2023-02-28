Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.27. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Stories

