Zacks Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 92.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Outfront Media Stock Performance

NYSE OUT opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

About Outfront Media

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Articles

