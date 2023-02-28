Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Adaptive Biotechnologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,090,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,336,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,477,000 after acquiring an additional 563,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,814,000 after acquiring an additional 496,512 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,838,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after buying an additional 219,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after buying an additional 1,176,862 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.3 %

ADPT stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.