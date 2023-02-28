Zacks Investment Management Invests $735,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,751,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 235,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,751,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,896 shares of company stock worth $2,087,443 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

