TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.98.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

