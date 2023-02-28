Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stake Lessened by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 820,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MD stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

