Zacks Investment Management Buys Shares of 8,405 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,430,153. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.50. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

