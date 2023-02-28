Stepan (SCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on March 15th

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Stepan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Stepan has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stepan to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

SCL stock opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Stepan has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $116.72.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

