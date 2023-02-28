Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$46.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.72. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.38 and a 1 year high of C$53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.75.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.