JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 460.57 ($5.56) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 386 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 481 ($5.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 448.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 436.91.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

In other JPMorgan Global Growth & Income news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 3,927 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £16,886.10 ($20,376.61). In other news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £16,886.10 ($20,376.61). Also, insider Jane Lewis acquired 2,441 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,227.79 ($12,341.97). Company insiders own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

